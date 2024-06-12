China's farm produce wholesale prices edge down

Xinhua) 08:38, June 12, 2024

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's wholesale price index of major agricultural products came in at 113.59 on Tuesday, down 0.84 points compared to the level recorded on June 7, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Converse to the overall trend, the average wholesale price for pork, the country's staple meat, went up 1.8 percent to 24.6 yuan (about 3.5 U.S. dollars) per kilogram within the five days.

The average price for eggs fell 0.3 percent to 9.13 yuan per kilogram, while that for 28 vegetables tracked by the government stayed flat at 4.38 yuan per kilogram.

The price of six key fruits edged up 0.5 percent to 7.33 yuan per kilogram during the period, according to the ministry.

