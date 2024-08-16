Thriving industry and beautiful countryside in E China's Jiangxi

The greenhouses and dwellings stand in harmony with fields and roads, presenting a picturesque scene of industrial prosperity and rural beauty in Gucheng village of Sangtian town, Nanfeng county, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Xie Dong)

On Aug. 9, greenhouses and dwellings stand in harmony with fields and roads, presenting a picturesque scene of industrial prosperity and rural beauty in Gucheng village of Sangtian town, Nanfeng county, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province.

In recent years, Sangtian town has vigorously developed modern facilities for agriculture, forming a high-quality development pattern characterized by the large scale, industrialized and intelligent green cultivation of produce. The effort has increased agricultural efficiency and farmers' income, making a great contribution to rural revitalization.

