Fine arts students paint beautiful artworks in village in C China's Hubei

People's Daily Online) 09:41, September 25, 2023

Students from Hubei Institute of Fine Arts paint on a wall in a village in Jiangxia district of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Students from the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts recently showcased their talent by creating 3D paintings in a village located in Jiangxia district of Wuhan city, central China's Hubei Province. This initiative was aimed at contributing to rural revitalization and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the countryside.

The students' first experience in creating 3D land paintings deepened their understanding of the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature.

By strengthening cooperation with universities, Jiangxia district has promoted the deep participation of universities in the construction of beautiful countryside. By rediscovering, cultivating, and reusing rural resources, it has brought new beauty and vitality to the countryside.

