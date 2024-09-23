Panda cub in good shape in Guangzhou
Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Meng Meng, the eldest of the world's only giant panda triplets, gave birth to the cub on June 18. The cub has grown from 178 grams to 5,570 grams as of Saturday.
Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" receives a medical check at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" receives a medical check at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant pandas enjoy special 'cakes' at collective birthday ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival in SW China's Sichuan
- Ultimate guide to panda tours in China
- Group birthday party held for giant pandas in Sichuan
- Feature: Ten years in Belgium -- life of China's panda nanny abroad
- 'Strange' keepers in giant panda costume escort China's 'national treasures' to wild
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.