We Are China

Panda cub in good shape in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:13, September 23, 2024

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Meng Meng, the eldest of the world's only giant panda triplets, gave birth to the cub on June 18. The cub has grown from 178 grams to 5,570 grams as of Saturday.

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" receives a medical check at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" lives with her mother Meng Meng at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" receives a medical check at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)