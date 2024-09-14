We Are China

Group birthday party held for giant pandas in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 13:45, September 14, 2024

A giant panda enjoys a special birthday cake during a group party at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A giant panda enjoys bamboo shoots during a group birthday party at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Giant pandas enjoy a special birthday cake during a group party at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

