Ultimate guide to panda tours in China

(People's Daily App) 16:46, September 11, 2024

As China travel heats up, a visit to see the country's iconic giant pandas has become one of the most sought-after experiences. From the lush bamboo forests of Sichuan Province to the serene landscapes of the Qinling Mountains, China is home to about 2,600 giant pandas, both in captivity and in the wild. Whether you're a nature enthusiast or simply seeking a unique travel experience, join People's Daily reporter Fan Liuyi on a journey to discover the best places to see these adorable creatures in China.

(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Wang Yinping, Qin Jiaze, Ni Tao, Jin Yuwei, Wei Chengjun, Zou Zhen, Wang Zihui)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)