We Are China

In pics: autumn harvest across China

Xinhua) 10:18, September 09, 2024

Villagers thresh the rice after harvesting at Poxian Village in Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

A villager drives a rice harvester in the field in Shengqiao Township of Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhouxiu Yuchun/Xinhua)

A farmer packs grapes at a plantation in Linhu Township of Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A farmer shows grapes she just picked at a plantation in Linhu Township of Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Villagers carry rice at Poxian Village in Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

A farmer sun-dries the corn at Beizhangliang village in Yiyuan County of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

A farmer sun-dries the corn at Shaba community in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

A farmer picks peaches at Hongfusi Village in Tancheng County in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)