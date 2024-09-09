In pics: autumn harvest across China
Villagers thresh the rice after harvesting at Poxian Village in Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)
A villager drives a rice harvester in the field in Shengqiao Township of Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhouxiu Yuchun/Xinhua)
A farmer packs grapes at a plantation in Linhu Township of Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)
A farmer shows grapes she just picked at a plantation in Linhu Township of Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)
Villagers carry rice at Poxian Village in Guangnan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)
A farmer sun-dries the corn at Beizhangliang village in Yiyuan County of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)
A farmer sun-dries the corn at Shaba community in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)
A farmer picks peaches at Hongfusi Village in Tancheng County in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China commits to strengthening illegal building handling to protect farmland
- N China’s coastal county transforms saline-alkali land into symbiotic grain-seafood farms
- Agricultural machinery facilitates farming activities across China
- Farmers harvest wheat in NW China's Ningxia
- "Science and technology backyards" propel rural revitalization in NE China's Jilin
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.