China commits to strengthening illegal building handling to protect farmland

Xinhua) 14:06, August 22, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have committed to tough measures to safeguard arable land by releasing case studies involving the confiscation and disposal of illegal buildings and structures.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) and the Ministry of Natural Resources have published four typical cases from Sichuan, Guangxi, Hebei, and Heilongjiang.

An SPP official noted that removing illegal buildings and structures remains a challenge for Chinese prosecutors in land use law enforcement. This situation necessitates strengthened accountability, clearer disposal procedures, and effective handling of cases by relevant authorities.

The SPP and the ministry plan to enhance regular communication mechanisms, including transfer of leads, information sharing, and case reporting.

They also aim to improve institutional frameworks to better address land use violations, thereby ensuring the protection of arable land and food security.

