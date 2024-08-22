Little egrets seen at Yundang Lake in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

August 22, 2024

A little egret eats shrimp at Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Recently, on the west bank of Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, flocks of little egrets have gathered. They soar through the air, playfully interact, and dive into the water to catch fish, attracting photographers from all over who hope to capture the bird's graceful posture.

Xiamen, with its nickname of "Egret Island", designated the egret as the city bird as early as 1986. The mix of birds, fish, and lush vegetation adorning the lake's banks, as well as the many visitors, paints a picturesque scene of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

