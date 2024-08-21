Stunning scenery of spring water terraces in Shangri-La, SW China's Yunnan

Photo shows the stunning scenery of the Baishuitai scenic spot in Baidi village, Sanba town, Shangri-La city, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Shangri-La)

The Baishuitai, which translates to white water terrace, scenic spot covers an area of around 3 square kilometers in Baidi village, Sanba town, Shangri-La city, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. It is a natural wonder formed by calcium carbonate dissolving in spring water.

The pools within the terrace are crystal clear, presenting a fantastic blue color, shimmering like jade and as blue as a gemstone. As the light and shadows of the sky change, the scenery also transforms.

Photo shows the stunning scenery of the Baishuitai scenic spot in Baidi village, Sanba town, Shangri-La city, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Shangri-La)

Baishuitai is about 100 kilometers from downtown Shangri-La. Its beautiful scenery attracts tourists from far and wide.

Photo shows an aerial view of the Baishuitai scenic spot in Baidi village, Sanba town, Shangri-La city, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Shangri-La)

Baishuitai is also renowned for its rich historical and cultural ambiance. The surrounding traditional villages offer a wide array of cultural heritage items, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the distinctive charm of the region.

Tourists go sightseeing at the Baishuitai scenic spot in Baidi village, Sanba town, Shangri-La city, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of Baishuitai scenic spot)

Photo shows an aerial view of the Baishuitai scenic spot in Baidi village, Sanba town, Shangri-La city, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Shangri-La)

The Lijiang-Shangri-La Railway, connecting Shangri-La with Lijiang, another well-known tourist city in Yunnan, offers a more comfortable travel experience for tourists, while various festivals further enhance the reputation of Shangri-La.

Every year, a worship ceremony takes place at Baishuitai on the eighth day of the second lunar month. People from the Naxi, Tibetan, Lisu, Yi, and Bai ethnic groups in the local area come together to sing and dance, expressing their aspiration for a beautiful life and their wishes.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 Shangri-La Baishuitai Dongba Cultural Tourism Festival. (Photo courtesy of Baishuitai scenic spot)

Photo shows the scenery of the Baishuitai scenic spot in Baidi village, Sanba town, Shangri-La city, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the culture and tourism bureau of Shangri-La)

