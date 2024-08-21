"Ice City" Harbin remains attractive to tourists throughout year

Xinhua) 08:33, August 21, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows the night view of the sub-area of Heilongjiang pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2024 shows the live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" staged along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows vehicles running on the Songhua River bridge in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows a sailing boat light show on the Harbin section of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 3, 2024 shows people experiencing a light show in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows the view of the Songhua River, the Sun Island scenic spot and Harbin New Area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows a drone light show at the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows people experiencing a light show in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows tourists visiting an art square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows tourists enjoying snacks on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows tourists taking boats to sail on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2024 shows a scene at the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2024 shows vehicles running on the Songhua River bridge in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows light shows held along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2024 shows the live-action performance "Encounter Harbin" staged along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 17, 2024 shows a light show at the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2024 shows the night view of the Harbin section of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known as China's "Ice City", Harbin has a reputation for its cool weather and diversified attractions, even during the summer months, which helps it remain attractive to tourists throughout the year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)