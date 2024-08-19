In pics: Paddy fields park in Fujin city, NE China’s Heilongjiang

Photo shows the scenery of the paddy fields park in Fujin city, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. (People’s Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

In late summer and early autumn, visitors to the paddy fields park in Fujin city, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province are greeted by green rice seedlings.

In recent years, Fujin city has been dedicated to developing agriculture-themed scenic areas, with the paddy fields park as the flagship attraction.

The park has undergone upgrades and improvements, including the development of infrastructure and the enhancement of services such as dining, accommodation, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities, and educational tours.

In 2024, Fujin city aims to further enhance the park’s appeal by introducing innovative designs for the rice paddy landscape and expanding the offerings of the rice processing workshop.

Additionally, the park will provide comprehensive tourism services through the implementation of a smart tour guide system. This system will offer features such as panoramic views, voice-guided tours, map positioning, and intelligent explanations, ensuring a personalized experience for visitors.

