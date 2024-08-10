Quarry-transformed mountain park in Beipiao provides summer resort for visitors in Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:51, August 10, 2024

People visit the Beipiao mountain park in Beipiao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Liaoning has strengthened restoration of ecological environment and accelerated the comprehensive treatment of mines in recent years. The quarry-transformed mountain park in Beipiao provides a summer resort for visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows the Beipiao mountain park in Beipiao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Liaoning has strengthened restoration of ecological environment and accelerated the comprehensive treatment of mines in recent years. The quarry-transformed mountain park in Beipiao provides a summer resort for visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Children pose for photos at the Beipiao mountain park in Beipiao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Liaoning has strengthened restoration of ecological environment and accelerated the comprehensive treatment of mines in recent years. The quarry-transformed mountain park in Beipiao provides a summer resort for visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the Beipiao mountain park under construction in Beipiao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Liaoning has strengthened restoration of ecological environment and accelerated the comprehensive treatment of mines in recent years. The quarry-transformed mountain park in Beipiao provides a summer resort for visitors. (Xinhua)

Citizens play basketball at the Beipiao mountain park in Beipiao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Liaoning has strengthened restoration of ecological environment and accelerated the comprehensive treatment of mines in recent years. The quarry-transformed mountain park in Beipiao provides a summer resort for visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Citizens enjoy the view at the Beipiao mountain park in Beipiao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 8, 2024. Liaoning has strengthened restoration of ecological environment and accelerated the comprehensive treatment of mines in recent years. The quarry-transformed mountain park in Beipiao provides a summer resort for visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

