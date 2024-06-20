We Are China

View of waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa

Xinhua) 08:49, June 20, 2024

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a kid running at the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows an old man resting at the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

