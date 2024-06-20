View of waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a kid running at the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a view of the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows an old man resting at the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a kid running at the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people visiting the waterfall city park in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photos
Related Stories
- China home to 47 UNESCO Global Geoparks
- Six Chinese sites named UNESCO Global Geoparks
- Chinese entertainment projects receive global awards for outstanding achievement
- China's Jiangsu to build at least 50 sports parks in 2024
- China to establish new batch of national parks
- Significant progress achieved on China's national parks construction: official
- Abandoned pit area transformed into scenic park in N China's Hebei
- Parks upgrading adds new vitality to Chinese cities
- China's theme parks expect surge in visitors, sales this year
- National archaeological site parks receive 146 mln visits in 5 years
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.