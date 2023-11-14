China's Jiangsu to build at least 50 sports parks in 2024

Xinhua) 19:37, November 14, 2023

NANJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province plans to build 500-kilometer fitness trails and at least 50 sports parks or squares and promote at least 100 sports venues open to the public with low or no entrance fees next year, according to the provincial sports department.

Jiangsu announced the plan at a national meeting held on Monday to advance the development of public service systems for fitness and physical activity in the city of Zhangjiagang.

Chen Shaojun, director of Jiangsu Sports Bureau, noted that the province currently has 317,900 sports venues, with a per capita sports venue area reaching 4.03 square meters.

The ninth edition of the Jiangsu Fitness Games in 2024 will include 33 events popular among the public, and they will be determined by online voting and sports associations, according to Zhang Haitao, deputy director of the Jiangsu Sports Bureau.

