International pump track park to open in China's Shenyang

Xinhua) 08:59, April 17, 2023

This undated photo shows a construction site of the Shenyang International Pump Track Park in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua)

SHENYANG, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A world-class park featuring pump tracks is expected to open to the public in May in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Pump tracks are playgrounds or sports facilities for bikers, skateboarders, or scooter riders. Using their arms and legs, riders can pump their bikes, boards or scooters around the tracks consisting of jumps, rollers and banked turns.

Shenyang International Pump Track Park is located in the Xihe Yougu Park of Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, with 7,000 square meters of pump tracks distributed over an area of 18,000 square meters.

The pump track area is divided into a public zone and a professional zone and is surrounded by a service area with comprehensive visitor infrastructure, including coffee shops, a supermarket, a snack bar, and a parking lot.

After opening, it will become a hotspot for Shenyang's sports enthusiasts, a new landmark for urban tourism, leisure and entertainment, and a top-level venue for international events, according to the Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Zone.

