Beautiful scenery of Wuyishan National Park

Ecns.cn) 17:10, March 02, 2023

A tea garden in Wuyishan National Park is shrouded by morning mist in east China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Guohu)

Wuyi Mountain boasts diverse groups of plants due to its varying altitudes.

Wild cherry blossoms bloom at Wuyishan National Park in east China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lijun)

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at a tea garden in Wuyishan National Park is shrouded by morning mist in east China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Guohu)

