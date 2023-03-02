Home>>
Beautiful scenery of Wuyishan National Park
March 02, 2023
A tea garden in Wuyishan National Park is shrouded by morning mist in east China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Guohu)
Wuyi Mountain boasts diverse groups of plants due to its varying altitudes.
A tea garden in Wuyishan National Park is shrouded by morning mist in east China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Guohu)
Wild cherry blossoms bloom at Wuyishan National Park in east China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lijun)
Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at a tea garden in Wuyishan National Park is shrouded by morning mist in east China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Guohu)
