Chinese entertainment projects receive global awards for outstanding achievement

Xinhua) 10:44, March 19, 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese themed entertainment projects have been honored the annual Thea Awards by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) for "Outstanding Achievement" in delivering tourists experiences.

The "Bermuda Storm" simulator ride at Chimelong Spaceship Theme Park in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, was among the 14 global themed tourism and entertainment projects awarded the annual TEA Thea Awards at a gala held in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The "Bermuda Storm" ride boasts the world's largest curved projection screen, with a capacity of approximately 300 riders. Featuring cutting-edge audiovisual and dynamic simulation technology, it provides tourists with immersive experiences of an adventure on a cruise ship.

Another Chinese project, the "Aura: The Forest at the Edge of the Sky" Atrium Installation at Haikou International Duty-Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, was awarded the TEA Thea Award for Immersive Mall Experience.

Su Zhigang, chairman and CEO of the Chimelong Group, was honored the Buzz Price Thea Award for "Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements" -- the first Asian entrepreneur to receive the award.

Addressing the gala, TEA International Board President Melissa Oviedo said Su was honored for his visionary leadership in the ongoing development of Chimelong parks and resorts.

Calling innovation and evolution hallmarks of the themed experience industry, Oviedo said the award-winning Thea recipients have demonstrated unparalleled creativity, innovation, and commitment to delivering extraordinary guest experiences on a truly global scale.

"Their work has not only entertained and inspired millions but also continues to shape the future of our industry," she said.

Su said the Chimelong Group will continue to enhance cooperation with top theme park design firms around the world, share experience with global counterparts, expand its themed events and interactive performances, and promote the sustainable development of the global tourism industry.

The Chimelong Group has won various TEA Thea Awards before. According to TEA data, since 2013, Chimelong Water Park in Guangzhou has consistently been ranked as the "water park with the highest number of visitors in the world," and has repeatedly broken its own world records for both the annual total number of visitors to a water park, and daily average number of visitors to a water park, standing firm in its position as the "best water park in the world."

Founded in 1991, the TEA is an international non-profit association that represents creators, developers, designers and producers of themed entertainment.

The TEA presents the annual Thea Awards to projects and teams that contribute toward creating unique guest experiences around the globe, including individuals, parks, attractions, exhibits, and experiences in the themed entertainment industry.

The Thea Awards are considered one of the greatest honors in the themed experience industry.

