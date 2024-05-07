Liaoning promotes development of software industry

Xinhua) 20:18, May 07, 2024

A staff member shows a three dimensional demonstration of teaching material at Sunflower Digital Technology in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member demonstrates a course recording via simulation virtual studio at Sunflower Digital Technology in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member works on a three-dimensional modeling at Yueneng Technology in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member demonstrates an interactive teaching system at Sunflower Digital Technology in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Staff members show a three dimensional demonstration of teaching material at Sunflower Digital Technology in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A software engineer works at DHC, an IT company to provide application software products, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Staff members monitor the operation of photovoltaic system at Yueneng Technology in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Staff members demonstrate a course recording via simulation virtual studio at Sunflower Digital Technology in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An engineer demonstrates a remote communication via VR glasses at DHC, an IT company to provide application software products, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 25, 2024. In recent years, Liaoning Province has actively fostered an environment conducive to the development of the software industry and nurtured clusters of software enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

