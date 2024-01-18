We Are China

China's Liaoning sees foreign goods trade exceed 107 bln USD in 2023

Xinhua) 10:12, January 18, 2024

SHENYANG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province saw its foreign trade of goods reached 0.77 trillion yuan (about 107.6 billion U.S. dollars), according to Shenyang Customs.

The province's import and export volume of goods totaled 412.4 billion yuan and 353.6 billion yuan, respectively.

Liaoning's largest trading partner was the European Union and the province saw increased imports and exports to emerging markets in the previous year.

In 2023, Liaoning imported 122 billion yuan worth of energy products, accounting for 29.6 percent of the province's total import value in that period.

Last year, Liaoning's import of mechanical and electrical products was worth 114.7 billion yuan.

