City view of Qingdao, E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:16, August 20, 2024

A cargo ship berths at Qianwan Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People view cherry blossoms at Zhongshan Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit Qingdao Polar Ocean Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists sightseeing on the platform of Qingdao TV tower in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a speedboat passing Zhanqiao Pier in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a beach park in Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists visit Zhanqiao Pier scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A fishing boat moves near the Jiaozhou Bay bridge at sunrise in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists watch seagulls at Zhanqiao Pier scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows the venue of the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Qianwan Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows China's icebreaker Xuelong berthing at a pier in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A vessel arrives at Qingdao Olympic Sailing Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, March 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This combo photo shows the Wusi Square under construction in 1996 (above, provided by the Qingdao publicity department) and an aerial view of Wusi Square on Aug. 17, 2024 (below, shot by Xinhua photographer Li Ziheng) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua)

People visit a scenic area in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Fushan Bay in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Customers drink beer during the 34th Qingdao International Beer Festival in the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Qingdao Olympic Sailing Center in Fushan Bay of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students from the Ocean University of China perform at the Zhanqiao Pier scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Newly-wed couples attend a group wedding in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People walk at a historical block in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo shows people visiting city exhibition hall in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Fushan Bay in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a view in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A Bahamian cruise ship is berthed at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo shows a beer bar at Qingdao Olympic Sailing Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People walk on Zhongshan Road in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo shows a view of the Wusi Square against the background of Qingdao Olympic Sailing Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Vehicles run on the Jiaozhou Bay bridge in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A delivery ceremony of Haikui No. 1, Asia's first cylindrical floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members work at the construction site of an undersea tunnel in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo shows a view in Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

