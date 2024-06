We Are China

Tourism in Qingdao heats up in hot summer days

Xinhua) 08:33, June 26, 2024

This photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows a coastal view in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

QINGDAO, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Tourism in Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province is heating up as domestic and foreign tourists come here to enjoy the coastal scenery and cool off in hot summer days.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Tourists take motorboats and go windsurfing in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 24, 2024. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Zhanqiao Bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 24, 2024. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for a selfie at the Xinhao Mountain scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 24, 2024. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 24, 2024 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

