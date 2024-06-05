A date with Tsingtao Beer Museum

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:58, June 05, 2024

A Date with China media tour visits the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on June 3, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

Members of the A Date with China international media tour visited the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on Monday, getting a closer look at the history and current development of Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd.

Tsingtao Brewery, founded in August 1903 in Qingdao as the Germania-Brauerei Tsingtao Co Ltd by German and British merchants, has become the fifth-largest beer producer in the world with products exporting to more than 120 countries.

By the end of 2023, Tsingtao Brewery had built more than 60 breweries in 20 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across China, leading the domestic beer industry in terms of both company scale and market share.

In 2023, the company realized a total sales volume of 8.01 million kiloliters with a record-high income of 33.94 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), up 5.5 percent year-on-year.

As one of the earliest breweries in China, Tsingtao Brewery was an official sponsor for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and is now among the world's top 500 brands.

A Date with China media tour visits the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on June 3, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

A Date with China media tour visits the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on June 3, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

A Date with China media tour visits the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on June 3, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

A Date with China media tour visits the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on June 3, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

A Date with China media tour visits the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on June 3, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

The Tsingtao Beer Museum. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

A Date with China media tour visits the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on June 3, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

A Date with China media tour visits the Tsingtao Beer Museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on June 3, 2024. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)