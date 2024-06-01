China to start construction of marine archaeology museum this year

QINGDAO, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China will start construction of its national museum of marine archaeology this year in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao in Shandong Province, local government has confirmed.

The museum will be built in the Qingdao Oceantec Valley with a planned area of 29,333 square meters and a total construction area of about 26,000 square meters, according to Qingdao authorities.

The administration bureau of Qingdao Oceantec Valley has said that the museum, the first of its kind in China, will showcase China's marine archaeological history, achievements and ancient marine civilization with rare underwater cultural relics permanently displayed in the museum.

In addition, the museum will serve as an important platform for public education and scientific research on marine archaeology, showcasing China's efforts to protect its underwater cultural heritage, according to the administration bureau.

It added that four major exhibition areas will be set up, including the national archaeological research center exhibition area, the underwater archaeology restoration exhibition area, the underwater archaeology touring exhibition area, and the Qingdao marine archaeology exhibition area.

The museum is also expected to contribute to Qingdao's efforts in promoting cultural relics conservation and archaeological work, and building a coastal tourism city and a national historical and cultural city, according to Qingdao authorities.

