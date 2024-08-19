Explore the vibrancy of Wuhu in Anhui, E China

During the summer season, Wuhu city in east China’s Anhui Province becomes such a popular destination that even hotel beds are in high demand. So, what kind of city is Wuhu?

To understand a place, it's best to start with what they eat.

People of Wuhu like to start their weekend morning with a steaming bowl of malatang, a local street dish featuring a mix of fresh vegetables and meat boiled in a hot, spicy broth.

Malatang is not just a meal, but a way of life that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Maybe even as an afternoon or midnight snack. It’s a unique aspect of the city’s culture.

Tourists go sightseeing amid lotus ponds in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

The vast lotus ponds offer not only breathtaking views, but also culinary treasures waiting to be discovered. Summer is lotus picking time in Wuhu, and the locals are well-versed in utilizing lotus flowers, leaves, seeds, roots, and stems to create delicious dishes.

Photo shows a lotus pond in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

The summer isn’t only for lotus, as the summer and spring are peak time for river shrimp breeding.

Wuhu is renowned for its shrimp roe noodles. Only 50 grams of shrimp roe can be obtained from 1 kilogram of shrimp.

Photo shows a bowl of shrimp roe noodles. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

The savory shrimp roe sauce adds a salty and rich flavor to a bowl of soup noodles. After tasting it, one may find the experience unforgettable.

When guests are welcomed into a Wuhu home, the highest honor the host can bestow is serving the guest a red-skinned roast duck, hence “no duck can escape Wuhu alive.”

Photo shows red-skinned roast duck, a specialty in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Ruihua)

Unlike traditional roast duck, the red-skinned roast duck is marinated and air-dried before being coated with a mixture of honey and maltose. It is then roasted and deep-fried to achieve a crispy skin. It is served with a special red sauce that seeps into the tender meat.

People visit a night market in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows the scenery of the Yangtze River in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows Jinghu Lake in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows a Ferris wheel in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Of course, Wuhu is more than just food.

The Yangtze River, flowing eastward, forms a turn in Wuhu, creating an ecological attraction on the riverbank.

A Ferris wheel, called the “Eye of Wuhu”, stands over the river and offers an excellent view for locals and tourists alike.

Walking along the city’s boardwalk, the high-rise buildings become a canvas of lights at night creating a breathtaking view.

Today, Wuhu stands as the second largest city in Anhui, proudly holding the title of a provincial sub-center. It boasts a well-developed transportation network, including eight expressways, three high-speed railways, and Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport.

Aerial photo shows Wuhu Port in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows the ancient city of Wuhu in Wuhu, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

