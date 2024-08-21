Home>>
Breathtaking sunrise at the Greater Khingan Mountains, NE China's Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 16:21, August 21, 2024
Photo shows Bailu Island in Mordaga, Ergun City, northeast China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Ming)
At the Greater Khingan Mountains, northeast China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the magnificent sunrise breaking out over a sea of clouds attracts plenty of photography enthusiasts and tourists. Following the start of autumn, abundant rainfall in forested areas of the region forms variable clouds and mists. The early morning sunlight refracts through the mists and creates extraordinarily vivid colors that are both mesmerizing and captivating to behold.
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
