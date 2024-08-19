Scenery of Badain Jaran Desert in Inner Mongolia

August 19, 2024

Scenery of the Badain Jaran desert in Alshaa league, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Sapphire-blue lakes coexist with high and low sand hills, presenting an interesting blend of barren and lush landscapes. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Leyuan)

The Badain Jaran Desert is China's third-largest desert. Scattered among the towering dunes are 144 lakes, showcasing a typical and ongoing process of aeolian landform development on Earth. It was listed on the World Heritage List in July 2024.

