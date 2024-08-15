Dike breach sealed in north China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:25, August 15, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows rescuers placing sandbags at the site of a dike breach in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

HOHHOT, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The dike breach at a river in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was sealed at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, causing no casualties, according to the local drought relief and flood control headquarters.

The dike breach, which measured over 10 meters in width, occurred at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laoha River in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, forcing over 800 residents to evacuate and affecting some 600 hectares of farmland.

Over 800 rescue personnel from armed police, firefighting, public security, emergency management and other departments were mobilized to seal the breach.

Rescuers fill sandbags at the site of a dike breach in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

In this aerial drone photo, a dike breach is sealed in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A rescuer directs machine operators to seal a dike breach in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Rescuers carry sandbags at the site of a dike breach in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Rescuers operate machines to seal a dike breach in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 14, 2024 shows rescuers working at the site of a dike breach in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Rescuers work at the site of a dike breach in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

