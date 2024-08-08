Communication, power supplies largely resume in flood-hit Chinese city

Xinhua) 08:49, August 08, 2024

Workers repair electric power facilities in Zhoumensi Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 7, 2024. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows disaster relief workers clearing the mud near a house in Zhoumensi Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Villagers transplant rice seedlings in Xingning Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 7, 2024. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

Workers repair a damaged road in Bailang Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 7, 2024. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A worker repairs a damaged road in Bailang Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 7, 2024. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows the disaster-affected areas in Zhoumensi Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Workers repair electric power facilities in Zhoumensi Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 7, 2024. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Villagers carry barrels of water in Zhongdong Village of Bailang Town, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 7, 2024. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows an excavator dredging a river in Zhoumensi Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2024 shows villagers transplanting rice seedlings in Xingning Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. Communication and power supplies have largely resumed in Zixing, a county-level city in Hunan Province. Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan since late July, triggering flash floods and landslides that destroyed homes and severed roads. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

