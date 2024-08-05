Home>>
9 killed, 18 missing in southwest China flash flood, mudslide
(Xinhua) 16:17, August 05, 2024
KANGDING, Sichuan, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Nine people had been killed and 18 others remained missing as of 9:00 a.m. Monday after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city of Kangding in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, local authorities said.
The disaster took place at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Kangding, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, toppling a tunnel bridge and destroying homes in Ridi village.
