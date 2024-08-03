Home>>
2 killed, 8 injured, 12 missing after flash flood, mudslide in SW China
(Xinhua) 14:33, August 03, 2024
CHENGDU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed, eight injured and 12 others missing after flash flood and mudslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday, local authorities said.
The flash flood and mudslide took place early in the morning on Saturday in Ridi Village, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, according to the emergency rescue and disaster relief headquarters.
The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and over 300 people have been relocated. Rescue work is underway.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier calls for ensuring bumper harvest after flooding
- Farming resumes 24 days after dike breach sealed in central China
- Chinese vice premier stresses ensuring people's safety in flood control, disaster relief
- July temperatures set national record
- China raises emergency response to second-highest level in flood-hit Hunan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.