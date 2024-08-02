China raises emergency response to second-highest level in flood-hit Hunan
BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's National Disaster Reduction Commission has raised the emergency response to Level-II, the second-highest in the four-tier warning system, in central China's Hunan Province as floods continue to batter the province.
As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, heavy rainfall had affected over 1.2 million residents in Hunan, local authorities reported. In the city of Zixing, 30 people had been confirmed dead and 35 others remained missing as of Thursday noon following the impact of Typhoon Gaemi.
The commission said it would coordinate relevant government departments to continue intensifying disaster-relief efforts and support local authorities in ensuring basic living needs for disaster-affected residents.
China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most urgent response.
