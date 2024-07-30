China's Yangtze River sees third flood of 2024

Xinhua) 10:28, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Affected by Typhoon Gaemi, China's Yangtze River is experiencing its third flood of 2024, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Monday.

The flood came as the water level at Lianhuatang hydrological station, one of the major monitoring spots for the main stream's water level in the middle reaches of the Yangtze, reached the warning level of 32.5 meters at 6:50 p.m. Monday.

The ministry has made flood-relief deployments, including treatment of dike breaches in central China's Hunan Province.

In the meantime, the ministry activated a third-level emergency response to floods in Hunan, and a fourth-level emergency response to floods in the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui and Jiangxi, while sending working teams and expert teams to Hunan to provide guidance on flood-prevention efforts.

The ministry also urged efforts to strengthen monitoring and early warning for floods, enhance the patrolling of dikes and reservoirs, and guard against small and medium-sized river floods and mountain torrents.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with the first level being the most urgent response.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)