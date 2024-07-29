China launches emergency response to floods in Guizhou, Yunnan provinces

Xinhua) 08:33, July 29, 2024

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Emergency Management on Sunday activated a fourth-level emergency response to floods in southwest China's Guizhou and Yunnan provinces.

In a statement, the ministry said that from July 28 to 31, most areas of Guizhou and Yunnan will experience heavy rainfall, with some areas to be hit by "extremely heavy rainstorms."

It warned that the heavy rains will give rise to high risks of floods in small and medium-sized rivers, mountain torrents, geological disasters, and severe waterlogging in urban regions.

In light of this, an emergency response for flood control in the two provinces was activated at 7 p.m. Sunday, it said.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most urgent response.

