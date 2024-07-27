Hanjiang River in south China sees fifth flood this year

Xinhua) 15:36, July 27, 2024

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Hanjiang River in south China's Pearl River basin has flooded for the fifth time this year, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Saturday.

Due to heavy rainfall, the water level at the Sanhe Dam located on the river's mainstream reached 42.01 meters on Friday night, the ministry said.

The ministry closely monitored the flood situation, and managed pre-releases from three reservoirs along the river, totaling 220 million cubic meters, to prepare for flood interception.

The Second Songhua River in northeast China saw its first flood this year on Saturday as the water inflow into the Fengman Reservoir in its upper reaches hit 9,010 cubic meters per second.

The ministry has urged local authorities to ensure the safety of reservoirs, manage floods in small and medium-sized rivers, and prevent mountain torrents.

Torrential rains during the peak flood season, from late July to early August, have triggered flash flooding in many parts of China.

