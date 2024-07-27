China allocates 475 million yuan to support six flood-hit provinces

Xinhua) 14:35, July 27, 2024

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have allocated an additional 475 million yuan (66.65 million U.S. dollars) to bolster disaster relief efforts in six provinces.

The funds will be distributed to Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hunan, Sichuan and Shaanxi provinces to support search, rescue and resettlement operations for affected residents and restore normalcy in the disaster-stricken areas as soon as possible, the Ministry of Finance said Saturday.

Torrential rain during the peak flood season, from late July to early August, has triggered flash flooding in many parts of China. The National Meteorological Center renewed an orange alert for rainstorms on Saturday.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday activated a Level IV emergency response to floods in Hunan Province in the wake of Typhoon Gaemi.

