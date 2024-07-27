China allocates 475 million yuan to support six flood-hit provinces
BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have allocated an additional 475 million yuan (66.65 million U.S. dollars) to bolster disaster relief efforts in six provinces.
The funds will be distributed to Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hunan, Sichuan and Shaanxi provinces to support search, rescue and resettlement operations for affected residents and restore normalcy in the disaster-stricken areas as soon as possible, the Ministry of Finance said Saturday.
Torrential rain during the peak flood season, from late July to early August, has triggered flash flooding in many parts of China. The National Meteorological Center renewed an orange alert for rainstorms on Saturday.
The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday activated a Level IV emergency response to floods in Hunan Province in the wake of Typhoon Gaemi.
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourist resort mudslide forces 288 to evacuate in China's Sichuan
- All-out flood relief efforts urged
- 10 confirmed dead after flash flood in southwest China
- China mobilizes swift efforts to combat floods
- China activates emergency response to floods in Beijing, Hebei
- Chinese vice premier urges all-out rescue efforts after flash floods in southwest China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.