China activates emergency response to floods in Beijing, Hebei

Xinhua) 14:57, July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Beijing and Hebei Province.

From Wednesday to Friday, heavy to torrential rains are forecast in Beijing and neighboring Hebei Province, with heavy downpours and short-term intense rainfall in some regions.

The headquarters warned that the continuous rainfall has a high risk of causing disasters.

China's National Meteorological Center on Wednesday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms from Wednesday to Thursday in several regions including Beijing and Hebei, advising local governments to implement appropriate preparations and check drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

