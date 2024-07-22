Chinese vice premier urges all-out rescue efforts after flash floods in southwest China

Xinhua) 08:49, July 22, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the disaster-hit Xinhua village, Hanyuan County under Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 21, 2024. Zhang on Sunday urged all-out rescue efforts after rain-triggered flash floods in Sichuan Province left over 30 missing. Zhang visited the disaster-hit Xinhua village and inspected a local hospital and the temporary relocation site for those affected by the disaster. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

CHENGDU, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Sunday urged all-out rescue efforts after rain-triggered flash floods in southwest China's Sichuan Province left over 30 missing.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited the disaster-hit Xinhua village, Hanyuan County under Ya'an City, and inspected a local hospital and the temporary relocation site for those affected by the disaster.

Chairing a meeting Sunday noon, Zhang said that the primary task is to search and rescue the missing people, adding that more professional forces should be deployed to expedite the search and rescue process.

Efforts should be taken to prevent secondary disasters as mountain torrents and mudslides increased safety risks in the area, he said.

It is necessary to allocate disaster relief funds and materials in a timely manner, strengthen medical services in the relocation sites, and ensure local people's basic living standards, Zhang said, urging that the normal production and life order be restored as soon as possible.

As many places were hit by natural disasters recently, local authorities should further strengthen the response to rainfall and floods, such as early warning and relocation, Zhang said.

Focusing on key areas including vulnerable villages, construction sites and tourist attractions, more efforts should be made to ensure early detection, disposal and swift evacuation to protect people's safety, he said.

