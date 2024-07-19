Yellow River's largest tributary sees first flood in 2024

Xinhua) 08:33, July 19, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday announced that the Weihe River, the largest tributary of the Yellow River, is experiencing its 2024 "No.1 Flood," a classification given to the first flood to reach a certain standard of severity in a single river each year.

At 3:42 a.m., the water flow at the Xianyang hydrological station, rose to 3,000 cubic meters per second, while at 4:00 a.m. the water flow at the Lintong hydrological station rose to 3,120 cubic meters per second, both reaching the flood standard set by the ministry.

The ministry said it will closely monitor the weather and urged local authorities to ramp up efforts in response to the flooding and evacuate residents if necessary.

The flood control and drought relief headquarters of the Yellow River activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in the Yellow River on Tuesday, and the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters Office on Thursday sent an additional working team to the northwestern Shaanxi Province to aid local flood relief efforts.

