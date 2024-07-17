China activates Level-IV emergency flood response in Shaanxi, Gansu

Xinhua) 09:06, July 17, 2024

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources has activated a Level-IV emergency flood response in the provinces of Shaanxi and Gansu as of Tuesday evening, in anticipation of severe rainfall and potential flooding.

According to the forecast, from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 21 counties and districts in the southern parts of Shaanxi, as well as Longnan in Gansu, will be on orange alert for flash floods, which is the second-highest level.

The forecast indicates that heavy rainfall is expected to persist, with the areas of intense precipitation overlapping with regions prone to flash floods, thereby elevating the risk of such disasters.

In a flood situation report, the Ministry of Water Resources instructed water resource departments in Shaanxi and Gansu to closely monitor the heavy rainfall, focusing on vulnerable areas such as populated mountain valleys and construction zones.

Authorities are to promptly reassess and adjust the flash-flood warning thresholds and ensure that early warning information is accurately communicated to frontline responders and residents in threatened areas.

Local governments are urged to decisively organize the evacuation of individuals from high-risk areas, enhance safety management during evacuations, and prohibit unauthorized returns.

Furthermore, the ministry emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to ensure the safe management of reservoirs and to bolster defenses against flooding on small and medium-sized rivers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)