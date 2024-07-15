Funan County in E China takes measures to control flood for Huaihe River

Xinhua) 08:10, July 15, 2024

Villagers of Wangjiaba inspect an embankment in Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 14, 2024. Measures including monitoring the flood water, inspecting embankment and ensuring flood-control materials have been taken by the authorities of Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, to control the "No. 1 Flood" for Huaihe River. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A staff member checks the flood-control materials at Wangjiaba Town, Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Staff members monitor the flood water at a hydrological station in Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Villagers of Wangjiaba inspect an embankment in Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

This photo taken on July 14, 2024 shows a floodgate in Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Villagers of Wangjiaba inspect an embankment in Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Staff members monitor the flood water at a hydrological station in Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Staff members monitor the flood water at a hydrological station in Funan County of Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, July 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

