Water level at Hankou Station on Yangtze River drops below warning level
A ship passes through the waters near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge, July 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Chang)
The water levels in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River have been steadily receding. The water level at the Hankou Station on the Yangtze River had dropped below the warning level by 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Accordingly, the flood control emergency response in Wuhan was downgraded from Level III to Level IV starting from 8:00 a.m.
A resident photographs the Yangtze River water at Hankou River Beach in Wuhan, July 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Chang)
The water level at Hankou River Beach in Wuhan recedes, July 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Chang)
As the water level recedes at Hankou River Beach in Wuhan, the submerged railing becomes visible again, July 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Chang)
As the water level at Hankou River Beach in Wuhan recedes, adults bring children to the riverside to watch the water, July 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Chang)
As the water level recedes at Hankou River Beach in Wuhan, a resident photographs the river water. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Chang)
