Firemen shoulder-lift trapped villagers after Hunan dike breach

(People's Daily App) 14:27, July 08, 2024

Firemen used their shoulders as ladders to relocate trapped villagers to safe places on July 6 after a dike breach in the country's second-largest freshwater lake.

