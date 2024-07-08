Home>>
Firemen shoulder-lift trapped villagers after Hunan dike breach
(People's Daily App) 14:27, July 08, 2024
Firemen used their shoulders as ladders to relocate trapped villagers to safe places on July 6 after a dike breach in the country's second-largest freshwater lake.
(Produced by Yang Yang and Shen Niming)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
