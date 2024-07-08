Residents relocated after Dongting Lake dike breach

Villagers at the resettlement site of Huarong County Vocational Secondary School are scrubbing bamboo mats, July 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

After a breach hazard occurred at the frontline dike of Dongting Lake in Yueyang City, Hunan Province, effective measures were taken by Junshan District and Huarong County, Yueyang City, to fully ensure the proper resettlement of local residents.

Trucks line up to dump stones into the breach of Dongting Lake in Yueyang City, Hunan Province, July 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Around 3:00 p.m., the water levels inside and outside the Tuanzhou embankment in Huarong County, Hunan Province, were roughly equal. The on-site command center was urgently sealing the breach.

Bulldozers pushed stones into the breach at a dike of Dongting Lake in Yueyang City, Hunan Province, July 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Trucks dump stones into the breach at a dike of Dongting Lake in Yueyang City, Hunan Province, July 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Villagers chat at a resettlement site of Huarong County Vocational Secondary School, July 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

