China launches emergency response to flooding in Jiangxi

Xinhua) 08:44, July 04, 2024

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Wednesday launched a Level IV emergency response to floods triggered by recent heavy rainfall in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The National Disaster Reduction Commission has dispatched a team to guide and assist local governments with disaster relief work and rescue efforts, aiming to ensure the basic needs of affected residents.

At the request of Jiangxi provincial authorities, the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and other departments have allocated woven bags, lighting equipment, drainage pumps, life jackets and other emergency relief materials with a total value of about 8.13 million yuan (about 1.14 million U.S. dollars) to the province.

Affected by persistent heavy rainfall, it is expected that water levels of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, Poyang Lake and Dongting Lake will continue to rise. The water level of Taihu Lake will remain above its warning mark.

Five work teams and four expert teams have been dispatched to the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Anhui, Hubei and Hunan to support local flood control work.

