China upgrades emergency response to heavy rainfall, flooding in Hunan

Xinhua) 08:34, July 03, 2024

Rescuers transfer stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024. The flooding water in Pingjiang county is gradually declining. As of 6 p.m. on July 2, the water level of Pingjiang watch station of the Miluo River was 76.18 meters, still 5.68 meters above the warning mark, but 1.49 meters lower than the peak level. (Xinhua/Xie Ben)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Tuesday upgraded the emergency response to disasters triggered by recent severe rainfall and flooding in central China's Hunan Province to Level III.

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction has dispatched a team to guide and assist local governments with disaster relief work and rescue efforts, aiming to ensure the basic needs of affected residents.

In response to disasters in Hunan's Miluo City and Pingjiang County, China's Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) has dispatched two unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance emergency communication support. More than 560 rescue workers have participated in related flood control and relief efforts.

On Tuesday night, MEM dispatched a further 200 rescue workers and 38 flood drainage equipment sets to support work to combat the floods in Hunan. These additional rescue workers are expected to arrive in impacted areas at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chinese authorities have also arranged for the provision of more than 100,000 pieces of disaster relief materials, including instant food, drinking water and family emergency kits. The first batch of supplies arrived in affected areas of Pingjiang on Tuesday night.

Since mid-June, heavy rains have persisted in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, leading to the continuous rise of water levels and flooding.

Water levels have exceeded warning marks in sections of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River located below an estuary of Dongting Lake, according to the Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday.

MEM has urged increased attention to geological disasters, the advance relocation of residents of hazardous areas, the prompt restoration of affected flood-prevention facilities and telecommunication infrastructure, and accelerated reconstruction work.

Rescuers transfer stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Rescuers transfer stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Firefighters dispatch supplies to stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows the waterlogged downtown of Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Firefighters dispatch supplies to stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Firefighters transfer stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Rescuers transfer stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows the waterlogged downtown of Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows an excavator working to restore a blocked road in Sanshi Town of Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows rescuers transferring stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows firefighters transferring stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Firefighters transfer stranded residents in Pingjiang county, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Villagers transfer daily necessities at Lujiawan Village in Chenyang Town, Chenxi County, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Due to continuous heavy rainfall and upstream inflow, the highest water level of the Chenxi watch station of the Yuanjiang River, the second largest river in Hunan, reached 125.76 meters on Tuesday, 5.76 meters above the warning mark.

Situated near the Yuanjiang River, part of Lujiawan Village was flooded. Local government officials took boats to dispatch drinking water, instant noodles, medicine and other daily necessities to the villagers stranded in their waterlogged residences.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows the flooded Lujiawan Village in Chenyang Town, Chenxi County, central China's Hunan Province.

A local official dispatches daily necessities to stranded villagers at Lujiawan Village in Chenyang Town, Chenxi County, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows the flooded Lujiawan Village in Chenyang Town, Chenxi County, central China's Hunan Province.

Villagers have meals after receiving daily necessities at Lujiawan Village in Chenyang Town, Chenxi County, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Local government officials (L) communicate with stranded villagers at Lujiawan Village in Chenyang Town, Chenxi County, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

Stranded villagers receive daily necessities at Lujiawan Village in Chenyang Town, Chenxi County, central China's Hunan Province, July 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 2, 2024 shows the flooded Lujiawan Village in Chenyang Town, Chenxi County, central China's Hunan Province.

