China allocates further 45 mln yuan to restore flood-damaged roads

Xinhua) 09:16, July 01, 2024

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A further 45 million yuan (about 6.31 million U.S. dollars) has been allocated to support the urgent restoration of flood-damaged roads, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Sunday.

The funds, allocated by the MOF and the Ministry of Transport, will be used promptly to restore roads that have been destroyed by flooding in Anhui, Hubei, Chongqing and Heilongjiang, according to the MOF.

The two ministries earlier allocated a total of 105 million yuan to support Guangdong, Guangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou in their urgent road restoration efforts.

The funds aim to support local authorities in ensuring safe traffic during the flood season. Persistent rains have battered many of China's southern regions this summer, damaging roads and buildings, and leading to casualties.

China's meteorological and water resources authorities on Sunday evening renewed a red alert -- the highest-level alert -- for mountain torrents as rainstorms continue to soak parts of the country.

