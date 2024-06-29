No epidemics, public-health emergencies in China's flood-hit areas: official

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- No outbreaks of infectious diseases or public-health emergencies have been reported in China's flood-hit regions, as medical services for the public remain uninterrupted by the disasters, health authorities said on Friday.

Heavy floods affected many parts of China this summer, including the eastern and southern provinces of Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian and Guangdong. Persistent rainfall has damaged roads and buildings, and led to casualties.

So far, medical emergency preparedness and response have been carried out in an effective and orderly manner in all the flooded regions, the National Health Commission said at a press conference.

Joint efforts have been made to enhance local medical emergency response capabilities, strengthen disaster monitoring and warning, and intensify disaster prevention and mitigation at medical institutions.

The health authorities also emphasized the crucial role of environmental hygiene in preventing the spread of diseases.

Flood-affected residents were advised to check the safety of their houses before entering the buildings when possible, and to wear protective gear when cleaning and disinfecting flooded areas.

