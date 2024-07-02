China launches emergency response for flood-hit Anhui

Xinhua) 08:28, July 02, 2024

Rescuers relocate residents in Huicheng Township of Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, June 23, 2024. (Photo by Cheng Hongmei/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Monday updated a Level-III emergency response for disaster relief as heavy rains have led to flooding in east China's Anhui Province.

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction has dispatched a team to inspect the disaster situation and offer guidance and support to local disaster relief endeavors, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Rainstorms in Anhui have affected 811,000 residents and forced 195,000 people to evacuate, local authorities said on Sunday.

China has a four-level emergency response system for disaster relief, with Level IV being the lowest level and Level I the highest.

