Second defense line imperiled after dike breach in central China

Xinhua) 13:46, July 08, 2024

HUARONG, Hunan Province, July 8 (Xinhua) -- An embankment seen as the second line of defense following a dike breach in central China's Hunan Province was under threat on Monday, local authorities said.

More than 300 police officers and firefighters are working to stem the piping effect that is eroding the embankment in Huarong County, the province's water resources department said.

The 14.3-km embankment is around 2 kilometers behind the dike that burst on Friday at Dongting Lake, China's second-largest freshwater lake, following a heavy rainstorm.

The piping effect can hollow out a dike and lead to a burst if not properly handled.

At least 7,000 residents have been evacuated following the dike burst on Friday, and thousands of rescue workers are working around the clock, closing the breach at a rate of 60 to 80 meters a day.

The 226-meter breach is expected to be sealed by Tuesday noon.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, 138.5 meters of the breach in the dike had been sealed. At the site Xinhua reporters saw trucks loaded with boulders and gravel lining up to dump their materials on both sides of the breach, while large excavators and bulldozers carried out the filling operations.

"Although the water level of Dongting Lake is dropping, we are currently in the main flood season," said Zhang Biao with the Hunan Port Shipping and Water Resources Group Co., Ltd. He noted that should a second flood occur, a larger area will be affected.

An unnamed rescue personnel told Xinhua that challenges such as a tight supply of specialized materials, narrow dike roads on either side of the breach, and the scorching summer heat have all affected the efficiency of the operation.

Zhang Xuanzhuang with the China Anneng Group First Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. noted that hectic work will continue even after the dike is sealed. "We are under tremendous pressure reinforcing the dike to ensure long-term stability and draining the water of the flooded fields," he said.

Besides, rescuers will help residents quickly resume normal production and daily activities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)